Recap: No. 4 Arizona men’s basketball runs away from Washington to extend winning streak

The Associated Press

WACO, Texas (AP) Baylor coach Scott Drew quickly expressed how proud he was of his players for how they stepped up after big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua got hurt during the game. Now the reigning national champion and 10th-ranked Bears likely will have to get through the rest of this season without their high-energy player known as ''Everyday Jon,'' who suffered a gruesome left knee injury in the first half of an 80-63 victory over No. 20 Texas on Saturday. Adam Flagler had 20 points with four 3-pointers as all five Baylor starters scored in double figures.