Recap: No. 4 Arizona men’s basketball runs away from Washington to extend winning streak
- Bennedict MathurinCanadian basketball player
No. 4 Arizona men's basketball defeats Washington by a final score of 92-68 on Saturday, Feb. 12 in Seattle. Bennedict Mathurin drops a team-high 25 points and adds five rebounds as the victory marks six in a row to improve to 22-2 overall and 12-1 in conference for the Wildcats. The Huskies drop to 13-10 overall and 8-5 in Pac-12 play.