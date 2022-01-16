Recap: No. 3 UCLA men’s basketball bounces back with 81-65 victory over Oregon State, improves to 11-2 overall
Pac-12 Networks' Ted Robinson and Bill Walton recap No. 3 UCLA men's basketball 81-65 victory over Oregon State on Saturday, Jan. 15 in Los Angeles. Junior guard Johnny Juzang drops a game-high 24 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field. UCLA improves to 11-2 overall and 3-1 in conference, while OSU drops to 3-13 and 1-5 in Pac-12 play.