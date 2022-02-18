Recap: No. 3 Arizona men's basketball keeps rolling, takes down Oregon State 83-69

Pac-12 Networks' Daron Sutton and Matt Muehlebach breakdown the action from No. 3 Arizona men's basketballs 83-69 triumph over Oregon State on Thursday, February 17th in Tucson. The Beavers hung with the Wildcats for a while, going into the half down just 44-42. But Arizona's talent won out in the end, thanks to big performances from Ąžuolas Tubelis (22 points, seven rebounds) and Bennedict Mathurin (20 points). With the win, Arizona's 7th in a row, the Wildcats improved to 23-2 (13-1).