Reuters

TEGUCIGALPA(Reuters) -The top two contenders to be the next president of Honduras held boisterous final rallies over the weekend, one week ahead of an election that could end diplomatic support for Taiwan in the Central American country if the leftist candidate wins. Should poll leader Xiomara Castro, of the leftist opposition Libre Party, beat the ruling National Party's Nasry Asfura and put an end to its dozen-year run in power, she would also become the first woman to be president in Honduras.