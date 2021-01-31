Recap: No. 23 UCLA holds off Oregon State 57-52 to remain atop of conference standings at 9-1
Pac-12 Networks' Ted Robinson and Ben Braun recap No. 23 UCLA men's basketball 57-52 victory against Oregon State on Saturday, Jan. 30 in Westwood. UCLA remains atop of Pac-12 men's basketball standings at 9-1 in conference play behind Cody Riley's fourth double-double this season with 16 points and 10 rebounds against the Beavers. UCLA moves to 13-3 overall, while Oregon State falls to 8-7 overall and 4-5 in Pac-12 play.