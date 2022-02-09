Recap: No. 21 USC men's basketball survives scare from Pacific, earns 20th win of the season
Playing without star forward Isaiah Mobley, No. 21 USC men's basketball was able to overcome a first half deficit to earn its 20th win of the season, a 74-68 triumph over visiting Pacific on Tuesday, February 8th in Los Angeles. Harrison Hornery was a spark off the bench for USC, scoring nine points and collecting six rebounds. While the Trojans did survive Pacific, they will have to play better this weekend when they host crosstown rival No. 12 UCLA. Catch that game on Saturday, February 12th at 7:00 p.m. PT on ESPN.