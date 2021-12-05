Recap: No. 20 USC men's basketball wins 63-61 thriller vs. Washington State to improve to 8-0 on the season

No. 20 USC men's basketball's undefeated had a serious test on Saturday (Dec. 4), but the Trojans managed to pull it out and take a thrilling 63-61 victory over Washington State in Pullman. Pac-12 Networks Greg Heister and Dan Dickau were on the call for the Trojans' eighth straight victory to start the season. Chevez Goodwin led USC with 14 points and five rebounds. The Cougars, led by Michael Flowers (13 points, 3 rebounds) and Noah Williams (12 points, 2 assists) fought until the last possession but came up just short.