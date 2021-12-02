Recap: No. 20 USC men’s basketball remains undefeated, starts Pac-12 play with 93-73 win over Utah

Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Don MacLean recap No. 20 USC men's basketball 93-73 victory against Utah on Wednesday, Dec. 1 in Los Angeles. Boogie Ellis scores 19 points and Isaiah Mobley finishes with a career-high 21 points as USC improves to 7-0 overall and 1-0 in Pac-12 play. Utah drops to 5-2 overall and 0-1 in conference despite Both Gach's game-high 28 points. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.