Recap: No. 2 UCLA men’s basketball continues hot start with 98-63 win over North Florida

Pac-12 Networks’ JB Long and Don MacLean recap No. 2 UCLA men’s basketball 98-63 victory against North Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 17 in Los Angeles. Junior guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. finishes with 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals against the Ospreys to help UCLA improve to 4-0 overall this season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.