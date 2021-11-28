Recap: No. 18 BYU men's basketball outlasts Utah 75-64 in Salt Lake City
Branden Carlson scored 17 points, but Utah men's basketball fell to No. 18 BYU 75-64 on Saturday, Nov. 27 in Salt Lake City. The Utes fall to 5-1 on the season.
Branden Carlson scored 17 points, but Utah men's basketball fell to No. 18 BYU 75-64 on Saturday, Nov. 27 in Salt Lake City. The Utes fall to 5-1 on the season.
Steph Curry led the way with 32 as the Warriors improved to 17-2 this season.
A lot of is made about the size of current NBA contracts, and with good reason, as players today are making astronomical sums in terms of total contract size. As such, when looking at the highest-paid players in NBA history, it stands to reason that ...
Stark County clergy say having one religion in the U.S. would violate the Constitution.
Georgia is 12-0 — Twitter reacts.
Leading into his senior year of high school, when he was still an overlooked prospect who had spent three productive seasons obscured at an under-the-radar football program in north-central Utah, quarterback Jaxson Dart received some mild interest from in-state BYU. Louisiana had been his best scholarship offer to that point, but it came with a short expiration date before the staff there was ready to move onto another QB if Dart wasn't willing to commit. "So at that time, my offers were Yale, Penn and a grayshirt to BYU," he told TrojanSports.com last January after signing with USC and recounting his wild recruiting journey.
Some 4,000 young and mature trees face being cut down to make way for a Chinese-financed project.
This monstrously impressive structure will keep you occupied for hours on end.
There's no time like Black Friday to start shopping for your (or a deserving loved one's) next television.
In a tight game between the top-five teams in Las Vegas, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren each showed why they could be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James responded to Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart saying he felt James intentionally hit him.
Gary Payton II explains why he and the other young Warriors players listen to Draymond Green.
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be after Week 13? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Sunday morning
Michigan revives its national title hopes, Alabama keeps its title defense alive and Oklahoma State gives itself a chance with Big 12 title game bid.
Noah Levick: Joel Embiid on having COVID-19: "I really thought I wasn't going to make it. It was that bad." Embiid said his first workout was a couple days ago and it's a "miracle" he played 45 minutes tonight. Source: Twitter @NoahLevick What's the ...
Alabama almost gave us College Football Playoff chaos.
Take your medicine, you Bucknut.
With Saturday's win in Ann Arbor, Michigan improved to 11-1 and advanced to the Big Ten title game against Iowa. The Ohio State Buckeyes fell to 10-2.
The game was all but over, however, Draymond didn't want another turnover on the scoresheet.
The Los Angeles Lakers should trade for these three players in a new list done by Bleacher Report.
Arch Manning and Newman saw their season end in a disappointing playoff loss