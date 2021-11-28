Recap: No. 18 BYU men's basketball outlasts Utah 75-64 in Salt Lake City

Trojan Sports

Leading into his senior year of high school, when he was still an overlooked prospect who had spent three productive seasons obscured at an under-the-radar football program in north-central Utah, quarterback Jaxson Dart received some mild interest from in-state BYU. Louisiana had been his best scholarship offer to that point, but it came with a short expiration date before the staff there was ready to move onto another QB if Dart wasn't willing to commit. "So at that time, my offers were Yale, Penn and a grayshirt to BYU," he told TrojanSports.com last January after signing with USC and recounting his wild recruiting journey.