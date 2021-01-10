Recap: No. 17 Oregon uses stingy second-half defense to close out Utah 79-73 in Salt Lake City
Pac-12 Networks' Todd Harris and Wyking Jones recap No. 17 Oregon men's basketball 79-73 victory over Utah in Salt Lake City to move to 4-1 in conference play, marking the best five-game start to conference play since the 2016-17 season for UO. Chris Duarte led the Ducks to their sixth straight win over the Runnin' Utes with a game-high 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from beyond-the-arc. Utah falls to 4-4 overall and 1-3 in Pac-12 play despite Timmy Allen's team-high 23 points versus the Ducks.