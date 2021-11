Thanks to 31 assists on 38 made field goals, No. 17 Arizona men's basketball routed Sacramento State 105-59 in Tucson on Saturday, Nov. 27. It's Arizona's second time scoring 100 or more points this season and the most assists Arizona has had in a game since it had 31 against Arizona State on 1/15/98. The Wildcats are 6-0 to begin the Tommy Lloyd era.