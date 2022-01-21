Recap: No. 16 USC men's basketball survives in Colorado after 61-58 thriller
Pac-12 Networks' Drew Goodman and Fran Fraschilla take you through the action from No. 16 USC men's basketball's thrilling 61-58 win over Colorado on Thursday, January 20th in Boulder. The victory snapped a 7-game skid for the Trojans against the Buffs. Chevez Goodwin was the star for USC, earning a double-double with a game-high 14 points and 18 rebounds.