Recap: No. 16 USC men's basketball survives in Colorado after 61-58 thriller

Associated Press

When Chevez Goodwin transferred to Southern California, he quickly learned about the rivalry with, and losing streak to, Colorado. “I knew for a fact coming into this year, I was like, I’ll be going to Boulder, personally, and I’m going to break that streak right here, right now,” Goodwin said. After a rough first half, Goodwin carried the 16th-ranked Trojans to their first win over the Buffaloes since 2018.