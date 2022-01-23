Recap: No. 16 USC men’s basketball closes out Utah 79-67 for best start since 1970-71 at 16-2 overall

No. 16 USC men's basketball defeats Utah by a final score of 79-67 on Saturday, Jan. 22 in Salt Lake City. Senior guard Drew Peterson finishes with a game-high 23 points on a perfect 5-of-5 from beyond-the-arc and 9-of-10 from the field. USC is off to its best 18-game start since the 1970-71 season, currently at 16-2 overall and 6-2 in Pac-12 play. Utah drops to 8-12 overall and 1-9 in conference. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.