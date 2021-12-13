Recap: No. 16 USC men’s basketball continues undefeated season, beats Long Beach State 73-62 to move to 10-0 overall

Pac-12 Networks’ JB Long and Don MacLean recap No. 16 USC men's basketball 73-62 victory against Long Beach State on Sunday, Dec. 12 in Los Angeles. Isaiah Mobley totals a game-high in points (21) and rebounds (12), while Drew Peterson added 15 points on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting from beyond-the-arc against the Beach. The Trojans improve to 10-0 overall for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.