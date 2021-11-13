Recap: No. 13 Oregon men’s basketball downs SMU 86-63 in Eugene

Pac-12 Networks’ Jordan Kent and PJ Carlesimo recap No. 13 Oregon men’s basketball 86-63 win versus SMU on Friday, Nov. 12 in Eugene. Eric Williams Jr. and Will Richardson combine for 37 points and nine rebounds to lead the way against the Mustangs. The Ducks improve to 97-7 at home against non-conference opponents under head coach Dana Altman and are now 2-0 on the season. Follow Pac-12 men's basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.