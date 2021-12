Associated Press

Bennedict Mathurin had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Kerr Kriisa added 17 points and No. 11 Arizona dominated Wyoming in the first half of a 94-65 win on Wednesday night. The Wildcats (8-0) continued their run of overwhelming opponents, smothering the Cowboys (8-1) on the defensive end to set up easy baskets in transition for a 31-point halftime late. Arizona shot 53%, made 11 3-pointers and had 23 assists for its sixth win of at least 25 points this season.