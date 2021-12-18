Recap: No. 10 USC men's basketball stays unbeaten with 67-53 win over Georgia Tech
All five starters scored in double figures as No. 10 USC men's basketball beat Georgia Tech 67-53 in Phoenix to improve to 12-0 on the season.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) After having two different opponents bow out due to COVID-19 issues, No. 2 Duke beat last-minute replacement Elon 87-56 on Saturday. The Blue Devils (10-1) led 44-26 by halftime and never trailed. Duke's Trevor Keels had a game-high 19 points, Paolo Banchero had 12 points and nine rebounds, Wendell Moore Jr. had 12 points and five assists and Jeremy Roach had 11 points.
PHOENIX- Georgia Tech played a tough game against another stellar defensive team facing #10 USC in Phoenix at the
Boogie Ellis caught up with the Pac-12 Networks after scoring a team-high 16 points in No. 10 USC's 67-53 win over Georgia Tech on Dec. 18 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Southern California passed up shots early, took a few bad ones, threw weak passes that Georgia Tech's players easily picked off. Once the Trojans became more aggressive, the Yellow Jackets couldn't stop them. Boogie Ellis scored 16 points, Drew Peterson added 14 and No. 10 USC overcame a shaky start to beat Georgia Tech 67-53 on Saturday in the Colangelo Classic.
