Recap: No. 10 USC men’s basketball remains unbeaten at 11-0 overall, edges out UC Irvine 66-61 in Los Angeles

Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Don MacLean speak with student-athlete Chevez Goodwin following No. 10 USC men's basketball 66-61 victory over UC Irvine on Wednesday, Dec. 15 in Los Angeles. Goodwin put together a season-high scoring performance with 23 against the Anteaters. USC improves to 11-0 overall on the season.