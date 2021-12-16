Recap: No. 10 USC men’s basketball remains unbeaten at 11-0 overall, edges out UC Irvine 66-61 in Los Angeles
Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Don MacLean recap No. 10 USC men's basketball 66-61 victory over UC Irvine on Wednesday, Dec. 15 in Los Angeles. Redshirt senior forward Chevez Goodwin scores a season-high 23 points and grabs six rebounds to help the Trojans improve to 11-0 overall on the season.