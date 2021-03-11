Recap: No. 1 Oregon Ducks prove why they're the top-seed with 91-73 triumph over No. 8 Arizona State

Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Don MacLean take a closer look at No. 1 Oregon men's basketball's 91-73 win over No. 8 Arizona State in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. It was a dominant performance for the entire Oregon squad, with five different Ducks reaching double figures. Will Richardson even flirted with a triple-double with 17 points, 7 rebounds and a career-high 9 assists. On the other side, Alonzo Verge scored a season-high 28 points but it wasn't enough for the Sun Devils, whose tournament run came to and end. With the win, the Ducks move on to the semifinal round where they will face either No. 5 Oregon State or No. 4 UCLA on Friday at 5:30 p.m. PT/ 6:30 p.m. MT on the Pac-12 Network.

  • 'King Eugene' Omoruyi catches up with Pac-12 analysts after No. 1 Oregon's quarterfinals victory

    Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson, Richard Jefferson and Earl Watson chat with with No. 1 Oregon men's basketball's Eugene Omoruyi after the Ducks' 91-73 win over No. 8 Arizona State. Omoruyi put up 15 points and 6 rebounds, earning him the 'King Eugene' moniker from Watson. With the win, the Ducks move on to the semifinal round where they will face either No. 5 Oregon State or No. 4 UCLA on Friday at 5:30 p.m. PT/ 6:30 p.m. MT on the Pac-12 Network.

  • Dana Altman commends the 'unselfish' Amauri Hardy for Pac-12 Tournament performance

    "When we landed, I felt pretty much at home," said the UNLV transfer.

  • Top-seeded Oregon knocks out ASU, advances to Pac-12 semis

    LAS VEGAS (AP) LJ Figueroa scored a season-high 21 points, Will Richardson had 17 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and top-seeded Oregon eased into the semifinals with a 91-73 victory over Arizona State on Thursday in the Pac-12 Conference tournament. Oregon did not miss consecutive shots in the final 15 minutes of the game until the 1:30 mark when it was in front 60-35. The Ducks made six straight for a 41-23 lead and seven consecutive to go up 54-33.

  • USA Basketball picks 57 players for men's Tokyo Games pool

  • Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley speaks with the media following Pac-12 Tournament exit

    Arizona State men's basketball head coach Bobby Hurley speaks with the press after the Sun Devils' loss to Oregon. The defeat eliminated Arizona State from contention in the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament.

