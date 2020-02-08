Recap: Near perfect free throw shooting leads Utah women's basketball to 74-65 road victory over Washington

Pac-12 Networks' Elise Woodward and Drew Shiller breakdown Utah women's basketball's 74-65 road victory at Washington on Friday night. Bryanna Maxwell paced the Utes, leading the team in both points (16) and rebounds (seven). Utah was nearly perfect from the line, going 11-12 on free throw attempts. The Utes improve to a sparkling 25-26 in free throw attempts in their past two games. After a strong start to the season, Washington now finds itself in the midst of a nine-game losing steak.

Scroll to continue with content Ad