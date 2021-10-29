Recap NASCAR’s history of racing around football fields
NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver and FOX Sports' Larry McReynolds dive into NASCAR's history of racing inside of football stadiums as we get set for the Clash on Feb. 6, 2022.
In the span of 107 pages, featuring interviews with 139 witnesses, more than 100 gigabytes of electronic records and 49 boxes of hard-copy records, a report by an outside law firm detailed how senior leaders of the Blackhawks seemingly ignored the sexual assault accusations raised with the franchise days before the team won its first Stanley Cup title since 1961. The ramifications of the independent review, commissioned by the team in response to two lawsuits, stretched into several corners of the NHL, which fined the Blackhawks $2 million for “the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response.”
Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin get into an altercation after an on-track incident among the NASCAR Playoffs drivers at Martinsville Speedway.
Since taking the wheel of NASCAR’s sports betting initiatives in March, Joe Solosky has overseen the expansion of one of the racing organization’s sportsbook sponsorships, helped bring another partner aboard, worked with broadcasters to integrate betting content, strived to educate fans, and guided the sport into states where sports betting is close to being legalized. […]
Austin Hill will drive a second full-time Xfinity Series entry for RCR next season alongside reigning Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed.
With his NASCAR team on cusp of possibly winning its first Xfinity Series championship, Matt Kaulig has big aspirations with a move to Cup next season.
NASCAR.com breaks down the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 elimination race at Martinsville Speedway.
The man knows how to play wide receiver. The man knows how to catch passes. It’s what makes it all even more baffling.
The Chiefs have more than one thing to fix amid their 3-4 start this season, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned the attention to one particular place this week.
This is that moment — this weekend — that could make that difference. Who is out there waiting for a call? Start with Texans wideout Brandin Cooks
Arizona's Jonathan Ward was stabilized on a stretcher after a violent kickoff collision.
This Thanksgiving Day features three must-watch NFL games that you don’t want to miss. See below for the full 2021 Thanksgiving Day Schedule including teams playing and how to watch every game. First, the Chicago Bears head to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions in Michigan (12:30 p.m. ET) followed by a matchup
From time to time, it’s been suggested that the litigation over the relocation of the Rams could result in at least $1 billion flowing from the NFL to St. Louis. It could be a lot more than that. The article from Seth Wickersham of ESPN.com detailing Tuesday’s meeting among owners regarding the possibility that Rams [more]
Former Patriots punter Zoltan Mesko recalls a hilarious story that Tom Brady didn't seem to be a fan of.
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached. Gruden [more]
This week's college football games include No. 6 Michigan taking on No. 8 Michigan State, No. 10 Ole Miss at No. 18 Auburn and more.
The Twitter reaction to the thrilling ending of Packers-Cardinals on Thursday night was pretty intense, to say the least, and even the Patriots got in on the fun.
Packers running back Aaron Jones scored a touchdown against the Cardinals... or did he?
A new name possibly emerging?
WATCH: Michigan State football unveils uniforms for Michigan rivalry game
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some fun at Mike Evans' expense after the wide receiver accidentally gave away his 600th career touchdown pass ball.