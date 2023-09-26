Recap of Monday night's Week 3 NFL doubleheader
The Eagles and Bengals came out as victors on Monday night in Week 3.
The Eagles and Bengals came out as victors on Monday night in Week 3.
Burrow will play against the Rams despite a calf injury that's hobbled him through the first two weeks of the season.
A calf strain sustained in training camp has hobbled Burrow through the first two weeks of the regular season.
On Monday night, the Eagles' defense shined.
Baker Mayfield has looked solid through his first two games with the Bucs. The Eagles will provide his biggest challenge yet.
Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked four times in the Raiders' Week 3 loss.
The Browns quarterback also pushed an official during the loss to the Steelers, but the league didn't find it worth punishing.
This is not the first time Jones has been accused of dirty play.