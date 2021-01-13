Recap: Mobley brothers each notch double-doubles and Peterson shines in overtime as USC triumphs

Pac-12 Networks' Bill Walton and J.B. Long breakdown the action from USC men's basketball's 67-62 overtime win vs. UC Riverside on Tuesday night. Neither team could gain an advantage during regulation, which ended in a 53-53 tie. In overtime, the Trojans turned to Drew Peterson who scored eight of USC's 14 overtime points to clinch the victory. Both Mobley brothers had double-doubles in the winning effort, with Isaiah putting up 16 points and 12 rebounds and Evan notching 20 points and 11 rebounds.