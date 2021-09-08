RECAP: Michigan football players (9/7) Washington week

Sept. 7, 2021:

• Joel Honigford

• Roman Wilson

• Chuck Filiaga

• Daxton Hill

Related

2021 Michigan Wolverines football schedule: downloadable wallpaper Did Michigan football get ranked in Week 2 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll The Morning Drip: Why Michigan football fans should just enjoy the win

In accordance with Michigan football policy, the media isn’t allowed to upload more than 5 minutes of footage from any press conference. But we found our way around that. Giving you the best of every press conference, we cut out the questions to give you the straight answers, with the most interesting parts of each media availability taking center stage.

WolverinesWire presents our new series: RECAP in five minutes or less.

Related

Jim Harbaugh: ‘We’ll be seeing more of Donovan Edwards’ Jim Harbaugh anticipates tough matchup with reeling Washington team Jimmy Lake, Washington on high-alert for Michigan football playmakers

Topics include:

• How Joel Honigford switched from offensive line to tight end

• Playing against Giles Jackson

• Why Chuck Filiaga is playing with a nasty streak now

• Why Michigan is preparing for Ohio State, even as it prepares for Washington

And MORE!