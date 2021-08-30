RECAP: Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh (8/30)

TheWolverine.com

Michigan head man Jim Harbaugh made major changes, replacing six of his assistant coaches and overhauling his recruiting department, but the emphasis of the offseason rested on one four-letter word — work. The Wolverines enter the season unranked for the first time since 2015 and 10th time since the Associated Press Poll expanded to a top 20 in 1968 (it was upped to a top 25 in 1989), and Vegas has their win total set at 7.5. "I would say Coach Harbaugh does a great job of … he continues to lead us in the right direction," sophomore wide receiver Mike Sainristil said Monday.