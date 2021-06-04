Recap: Mercury 77, Sky 74
Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury hosted the Chicago Sky and get the thrilling overtime win, 77-74.
The Sparks blew out the Indiana Fever 98-63 on Thursday at the L.A. Convention Center.
LINCOLN, Neb. - All eyes are on future Nebraska football walk-on Kelen Meyer as he shows off his kicking abilities
Lampley was essentially the voice of boxing for three decades when he was at HBO and he remains the sport’s preeminent play-by-play man.
PARIS (Reuters) -American Serena Williams survived a scare in the first ever night session match at the French Open as she edged out Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6(6) 6-2 in the first round on Monday. Organisers have introduced night matches under the Philippe Chatrier Court lights this year to provide some late drama for the fans but the match was played in an empty stadium because of a COVID-19 curfew in the French capital. The flat atmosphere hardly helped the 39-year-old Williams who squandered a 5-2 lead in the first set against a tricky opponent who battled back to move into a tiebreaker.
It wouldn’t be a surprise to either see these two in the West finals, a matchup the basketball world has been salivating for over the last two years — or for them to be on the outside looking in, being bounced by a worthy opponent.
Paul currently holds win over a UFC fighter, an NBA player, a YouTuber and another YouTuber.
PARIS (Reuters) -Roger Federer marked his return to the Grand Slam arena in dazzling fashion with a 6-2 6-4 6-3 first-round defeat of qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open on Monday. The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a Grand Slam match since the 2020 Australian Open and had managed only one claycourt match in the build-up to Roland Garros. But any fears that eighth-seed Federer might suffer an opening round defeat at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2003 were quickly erased as the Swiss outclassed Istomin with a consummate display.
Swiatek, who turns 20 on Monday, was catapulted into the spotlight at Roland Garros last year when she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to capture the title in Paris since Monica Seles in 1992. She arrives as the in-form player, having broken into the top 10 of the world rankings on the back of a 6-0 6-0 thrashing of former number one Karolina Pliskova in the Rome final this month. Swiatek expects a tricky test against Juvan, however, with their close friendship complicating matters.
It speaks volumes to the man that Donaire has become that on the night of one of his biggest victories, he took the time to spread a message of peace and understanding to others.
"This particular situation is unfair to the sport and to the athletes."
Aldridge opened up about his health, dealing with post-career depression, and the hardest part of retirement.
HoopsHype ranks the Top 15 players in the 2020-21 NBA Playoff MVP Race, led by Kawhi Leonard in the first edition of the new series.
Dan Hughes announced his retirement as coach of the Seattle Storm on Sunday and appointed assistant Noelle Quinn as his replacement. Hughes' decision came just six games into the 2021 WNBA season for Seattle (5-1). "After over 40 years of coaching basketball, I want to finish my career with the focus and determination with which I started," Hughes, 66, said in a statement.
Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay has picks for all three NBA playoff games on Tuesday night.
A two-game slate caps off Memorial Day weekend in the NBA.
The 23-year-old is leading the Moto2 championship for the Red Bull KTM Ajo team after six rounds and took his first win of the 2021 season at last weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Mugello. His MotoGP debut will come 30 years after his father, the first Australian to win the top class of grand prix motorcycling, retired in 1992. The youngster, who has come up through KTM's rider academy, competed for Tech3's Moto2 team in 2017 and 2018.
The Jets travel to Charlotte right out of the gate.
NEW YORK (AP) Five games against Boston were nearly as many as Brooklyn's Big Three played together in the regular season, so the Nets are far from a finished product. The Nets don't have the luxury of time. Then again, nobody else has the luxury of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.
As the debate on Naomi Osaka's press boycott at the French Open continues to rage, defending champion Iga Swiatek said on Sunday that she was a natural in dealing with the press and having a good relationship with the media can be beneficial to a player. Four-time major winner Osaka was fined $15,000 for skipping her news conference after her first round win on Sunday and was warned of possible expulsion from Roland Garros and future Grand Slams if she failed to meet her media commitments. Reacting to Osaka's decision, Rafa Nadal, a 20-times Grand Slam winner, and women's world number one Ash Barty have said they believe players have a duty to address the media.
The Cardinals will need to re-do their rotation now that ace Jack Flaherty will be sidelined for a while with what manager Mike Shildt termed a “significant” oblique injury. Flaherty, who leads the majors with eight wins, left Monday night’s start against the Los Angeles Dodgers with tightness in his left side. Shildt said St. Louis was still trying to determine the grade of Flaherty’s injury, but added that it was going to take a while to heal.