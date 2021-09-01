RECAP: Matt Weiss talks Michigan football quarterbacks
Sept. 1, 2021:
• Matt Weiss
In accordance with Michigan football policy, the media isn’t allowed to upload more than 5 minutes of footage from any press conference. But we found our way around that. Giving you the best of every press conference, we cut out the questions to give you the straight answers, with the most interesting parts of each media availability taking center stage. WolverinesWire presents our new series: RECAP in five minutes or less.
What Matt Weiss said in his first Michigan football media availability
Topics include:
• How Cade McNamara earned the starting QB job
• What he’s seen from J.J. McCarthy and Alan Bowman
• His analytics background
• The QB run game
