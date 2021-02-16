Recap: Marcus Tsohonis game-winner lifts Washington men's basketball past Washington State in Apple Cup thriller

Associated Press

Stephen Curry scored 36 points in three quarters and the Golden State Warriors routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-98 on Monday night. Draymond Green tied his career high with 16 assists as the Warriors sent the Cavaliers to their eighth straight loss. Curry was 13 for 19 from the floor and 7 for 11 from beyond the arc, and sat out the fourth quarter with the outcome all but decided.