Recap: Marcus Tsohonis game-winner lifts Washington men's basketball past Washington State in Apple Cup thriller
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Pac-12 Networks' Greg Heister and Dan Dickau recap Washington men's basketball 65-63 Apple Cup victory against Washington State on Monday, Feb. 15 in Pullman. Marcus Tsohonis finished with a career-high 29 points, including the game-winning shot, to help improve the Huskies to 4-16 overall and 3-12 in Pac-12 play. Tsohonis went 13-20 from the field and has now scored 20-plus points for the fifth time this season. The Cougars fall to 12-10 overall and 5-10 in the conference.