Recap: March thriller! Arizona outlasts Stanford 84-80 in Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament quarterfinals

Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson, Casey Jacobsen, and Matt Muehlebach breakdown the action from a thrilling Arizona win over Stanford in the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, March 10th in Las Vegas. The No. 9-seed Cardinal gave the No. 1-seed Wildcats just about all they could handle, but in the end it will be Arizona who survives and advances with a 84-80 victory. Arizona's Christian Koloko scored a career-high 24 points, while Stanford's Spencer Jones set his career-high with 28 points for the Cardinal. Arizona will face either No. 4-seed Colorado or No. 5-seed Oregon in semifinals. Catch that game on Thursday, March 11th at 6 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Networks.