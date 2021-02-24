Recap: Kimani Lawrence, Remy Martin lead Arizona State men’s basketball in 33-point victory over Washington
Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Bill Walton recap Arizona State men's basketball 97-64 victory over Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 23 in Tempe. Kimani Lawrence for the Sun Devils tied his career-high with 22 points and added 12 rebounds in a double-double performance. Senior guard Remy Martin led the game in scoring with 26 on the night versus the Huskies. The 33-point win for ASU is the program's largest in a conference game under head coach Bobby Hurley. Arizona State moves to 8-11 overall and 5-8 in the conference, while Washington drops to 5-18 overall and 4-14 in Pac-12 play.