Recap: KJ Williams’ 38 points highlight OKC Blue’s 122-115 loss to Osceola Magic
The G League’s OKC Blue suffered a 122-115 loss to the Osceola Magic on Tuesday. The home loss drops the Blue’s record to 4-4 on the season.
The Magic opened the game with a 33-28 lead following the first quarter. It quickly ballooned that to a 71-56 halftime lead.
The Blue made it interesting in the second half as a 35-point third quarter helped cut its deficit to one point entering the final frame. Alas, a 30-point fourth quarter by the Magic sealed the loss.
The short-handed Blue — who only had seven players available — shot 50% from the field and went 16-of-42 (38.1%) from 3. The Magic also shot 50% from the field, including going 17-of-49 (34.7%) from 3.
Some notable individual performances for both sides:
KJ Williams: 38 points on 14-of-20 shooting, 6-of-10 from 3, 12 rebounds, four blocks
Jahmi’us Ramsey: 31 points on 11-of-16 shooting, 4-of-6 from 3, six rebounds
Jaden Shackelford: 16 points on 6-of-20 shooting, 3-of-15 from 3, five assists
Mac McClung: 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting, 3-of-8 from 3, seven assists, four rebounds
Trevelin Queen: 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting, nine rebounds, five assists
Brandon Williams: 19 points on 6-of-16 shooting, six rebounds
The full highlights of the Blue’s seven-point loss to the Orlando Magic’s G League affiliate can be watched below: