Recap: KJ Williams’ 38 points highlight OKC Blue’s 122-115 loss to Osceola Magic

The G League’s OKC Blue suffered a 122-115 loss to the Osceola Magic on Tuesday. The home loss drops the Blue’s record to 4-4 on the season.

The Magic opened the game with a 33-28 lead following the first quarter. It quickly ballooned that to a 71-56 halftime lead.

The Blue made it interesting in the second half as a 35-point third quarter helped cut its deficit to one point entering the final frame. Alas, a 30-point fourth quarter by the Magic sealed the loss.

The short-handed Blue — who only had seven players available — shot 50% from the field and went 16-of-42 (38.1%) from 3. The Magic also shot 50% from the field, including going 17-of-49 (34.7%) from 3.

Some notable individual performances for both sides:

KJ Williams: 38 points on 14-of-20 shooting, 6-of-10 from 3, 12 rebounds, four blocks

Jahmi’us Ramsey: 31 points on 11-of-16 shooting, 4-of-6 from 3, six rebounds

Jaden Shackelford: 16 points on 6-of-20 shooting, 3-of-15 from 3, five assists

Mac McClung: 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting, 3-of-8 from 3, seven assists, four rebounds

Trevelin Queen: 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting, nine rebounds, five assists

Brandon Williams: 19 points on 6-of-16 shooting, six rebounds

The full highlights of the Blue’s seven-point loss to the Orlando Magic’s G League affiliate can be watched below:

