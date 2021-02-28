Recap: Jarod Lucas scores a career-high 26 points as Oregon State men's basketball downs Stanford, 73-62
Pac-12 Networks' Guy Haberman and Don MacLeon breakdown the action from Oregon State men's basketball's 73-62 road victory over Stanford on Saturday afternoon. Jarod Lucas had a career performance, scoring a personal best 26 points in the win. Lucas now has scored 20 points in three games, all against Stanford. Stanford was without star Oscar da Silva which cost the Cardinal dearly. But Ziaire Williams played well, scoring 14 points, including scoring 8 point in the gams first two minutes.