Recap: James Akinjo's 22 points lead Arizona men's basketball to victory in conference home opener over Colorado

Pac-12 Networks' Matt Muehlebach and Ted Robinson breakdown the action from Arizona men's basketball's 88-74 victory over Colorado on Monday night in Tucson. As he often has this year, junior James Akinjo led the way for Arizona (7-1) with 22 points and eight assists. It was far from a one-man show however, as four other Wildcats (Jermari Baker, Jordan Brown, Christian Koloko, and Terrell Brown) scored in double figures. Evan Battey's 18 points were a bright spot for Colorado, but it was not enough as the Buffs fell to 6-2 on the season.