Recap: Jaelen House comes off the bench to lead No. 8 Arizona State men's basketball to the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Don MacLean take a closer look at No. 8 Arizona State men's basketball's thrilling 64-59 win over No. 9 Washington State in the opening round of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. Alonzo Verge chose a great time to score a season-high 26 points to help the Sun Devils advance. But Don MacLean named Jaelen House the MVP of the game for providing a spark off the bench which included a tide-turning five assists and three steals. Isaac Bonton put up gaudy numbers for Cougars, scoring 19 points including three threes, but a shaky final two minutes cost Washington State a chance to advance. With the victory, No. 8 Arizona State moves on to face No. 1 Oregon in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.