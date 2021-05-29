Recap: Jack Scanlon's eighth-inning homer powers No. 9 Oregon to victory in the regular season finale

Pac-12 Networks' Guy Haberman breaks down the action from No. 9 Oregon baseball's 6-5 road victory over California in the regular season finale on Saturday, May 29th. With the game tied at four and two outs in the top of the eighth, catcher Jack Scanlon launched a go-head homer to right to send the Ducks to their 37th win of the season and a second place finish in the Pac-12 Conference regular season standings. Kenyon Yovan had a huge game for Oregon as well, reaching base five times including a home run and double. Quentin Selma (HR, 2 BB) had a big day for the Golden Bears who finish the season at 29-26 and will have to wait and see if they get an invite to the College World Series Regionals next week.