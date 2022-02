Devils Illustrated

Duke’s latest close game was played with coach Mike Krzyzewski absent for the second half, but with enough clutch plays made for the Blue Devils to pull out a 76-74 win over visiting Wake Forest on Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. First things first: Krzyzewski remained in the building, he just didn’t return to the court for the second half. Jon Scheyer, Duke’s coach-in-waiting, said Krzyzewski was feeling better after the game.