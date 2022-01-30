Recap: Isaiah Mobley's career-best 24 points push No. 15 USC men's basketball past California, 79-72

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. Court of Appeals on Friday upheld California's net neutrality law, saying a 2017 decision by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reverse federal internet protections could not bar state action. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 3-0 ruling, rejected a challenge from telecom and broad industry groups to block California's net neutrality law, which aims to protect the open internet. The panel's decision said since the FCC under former President Donald Trump reclassified internet services as more lightly regulated information services, the commission "no longer has the authority to regulate in the same manner that it had when these services were classified as telecommunications services."