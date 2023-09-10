Recap and highlights: Washington State holds on for statement win over No. 19 Wisconsin

Sep. 9—PULLMAN — Washington State avoided a late scare against No. 19 Wisconsin and former Badgers running back Nakia Watson scored a decisive touchdown with 5 minutes, 30 seconds remaining to help the Cougars pull off a 31-22 upset at Gesa Field.

It marked WSU's second win over a 19th-ranked Wisconsin team in as many years after the Cougars pulled off a 17-14 upset of the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in 2022. Wisconsin became the first Power Five team — not including Pac-12 opponents — to make the trip to Martin Stadium in more than 25 years.

"We belong in a Power Five," coach Jake Dickert said in a postgame interview with ESPN. "We're all we got, we're all we need."

WSU's 18-point second-quarter advantage had been trimmed to two points midway through the fourth quarter and the Badgers were in position to take their first lead of the game when running back Chez Mellusi fumbled on Wisconsin's 43-yard line, giving the ball away with 9 minutes, 19 seconds remaining.

Watson and the Cougars capitalized minutes later when the transfer running back, who spent the first three years of his college football career at Wisconsin, punched in a 1-yard touchdown to make it a nine-point WSU lead. The scoring play was set up by 14- and 23-yard runs from quarterback Cam Ward.

Ward and the Cougars got out to a 14-3 lead on touchdown passes to Kyle Williams and Lincoln Victor. WSU added to the cushion, establishing a three-score lead late in the second quarter thanks in part to a pair of turnovers created by the edge rushing tandem of Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson.

Stone Jr. broke through to sack Badgers' quarterback Tanner Mordecai for a 7-yard loss midway through the period and Jackson, a fellow sixth-year senior, recovered the fumble on Wisconsin's 33-yard line.

WSU wasn't able to capitalize on that takeaway, but on a nearly identical sequence three minutes later, Stone Jr. broke through for another sack on Mordecai, stripping the ball away on Wisconsin's 2-yard line. Jackson picked up the loose ball and sprinted into the end zone, extending the Cougars' lead to 24-6.

After gaining 213 yards of total of offense in the first half, WSU was held to just 40 yards in the third quarter and Wisconsin cut into the deficit on Chez Mellusi's 2-yard touchdown run. The Badgers added another touchdown with 25 seconds left in the period on a 16-yard pass from Mordecai to Skyler Bell, but the ensuing two-point conversion failed, allowing WSU to preserve a 24-22 lead.

Ward finished 20-of-32 passing for 212 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while also rushing 17 times for 43 yards. Victor, his top receiver, caught seven passes for 55 yards and also completed a 39-yard pass of his own midway through the first quarter.

Spokane native and WSU safety Sam Lockett II had a team-leading 13 tackles while Jaden Hicks had nine tackles, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

BOX SCORE

PULLMAN — Washington State bottled up Wisconsin's power-running attack on Saturday, holding the Badgers' two NFL-caliber tailbacks in check during a Cougars victory.

It's hard to say Wisconsin had revenge on its mind, what with a new coaching staff residing in Madison and new faces in key places.

Cameron Ward

First quarter

15:00 — WSU 0, Wisc. 0: Badgers win the toss and defer to the second half. WSU's offense will take the field first.

11:32 — WSU 0, Wisc 0: Cougars pick up two first downs, but their drive stalls. Haberer punts 49 yards to the Wisc. 15.

Ward completed a pass to Watson early in the drive to convert on 3rd and 13.

9:36 — WSU 0, Wisc. 0: Cougars defense forces a 3-and-out. Bertrams punts 41 yards to the WSU 38.

Good pressure and swarming tackling by the Cougars defense on the first possession. They'll pick up around where they punted on their last drive.

5:34 — WSU 7, Wisc. 0: Ward finds Williams open in the flat for a 4-yard touchdown pass. Excellent start for the Cougars, as Ward is 7 of 10 for 75 yards.

Ward set up the score with a perfect downfield pass into the arms of Williams for 38 yards.

1:07 — WSU 7, Wisc. 3: Mordecai moves the Badgers down the field, but the Cougars hold them to a field goal. Lahm's 49-yard attempt is good, despite the Badgers losing six yards on third down.

Victor returns the kickoff 83 yards, but a holding penalty brings the play back. WSU starts on its 12.

Second quarter

14:10 — WSU 14, Wisc. 3: Victor catches a 1-yard touchdown to cap a 5-play drive. WSU looking comfortable and confident early.

Cougars caught the Badgers off guard with a trick play to set up the score, as Victor completed a 39-yard pass to Mathers.

10:17 — WSU 14, Wisc. 6: Cougars bend but don't break again, holding the Badgers to another field goal, this time from inside 40 yards.

Mordecai is 7 of 10 for 70 yards for Wisconsin, as the Cougars are forcing the Badgers to beat them with the pass. Wisconsin has rushed 10 times for 29 yards — 17 yards by Mordecai.

7:14 — WSU 17, Wisc. 6: Janikowski makes a 46-yard field goal after the Cougars drive stalls. Ward had Hernandez open in the endzone, but just overthrew him.

4:58 — WSU 17, Wisc. 6: Stone sacks Mordecai and forces a fumble, recovered by Jackson at the Badgers 34. Big play by the Cougars senior defensive ends.

2:49 — WSU 17, Wisc. 6: Cougars can't take advantage of plus territory, and have to punt after Ward takes a sack on third down. Badgers start around their own 5 yard line.

2:08 — WSU 24, Wisc. 6: Stone and Jackson do it again. A strip sack and recovery on consecutive possessions, though, this time Jackson picks up the loose ball in the endzone for a touchdown.

Game changing plays by the senior linemen.

0:24 — WSU 24, Wisc. 9: Badgers answer with a third field goal before halftime, this time from 29 yards.

Halftime

An excellent first half on both sides of the ball by Washington State has resulted in a 24-9 lead over Wisconsin at Gesa Field.

Cameron Ward is 14 of 20 for 86 yards and two touchdowns to lead the offense. Maybe more important has been the defense.

The Cougars have shut down the Badgers run game, allowing just 25 yards on 16 attempts. Defensive end Ron Stone has a pair of strip sacks — both recovered by fellow senior Brennan Jackson — with one recovered for a touchdown. Wisconsin has settled for three field goals.

Wisconsin will receive the second half kickoff.

Third quarter

10:54 — WSU 24, Wisc. 9: Cougars get a stop after an 8-play drive by the Badgers. Wisconsin gets a great punt and downs it at the WSU 1.

10:13 — WSU 24, Wisc. 9: Rough 3-and-out by the Cougars, who nearly commit two safeties. Badgers return the punt to the WSU 35, where they set up with great field position.

6:15 — WSU 24, Wisc. 16: Mellusi takes a pitch for a 2-yard touchdown run and the Badgers cut it to a one-score lead. Wisconsin takes advantage of a short field for a 7-play 35-yard drive.

Badgers out-gaining the Cougars 68-6 in the second half, though, WSU was backed up on its lone possession.

0:25 — WSU 24, Wisc. 24: Mordecai escapes the pocket and delivers a great throw to Bell for a 16-yard touchdown. Badgers still trail after a 2-pt conversion attempt fails.

Cougars struggling out of halftime, a trend continued from last season, and one they'll need to rectify.

Fourth quarter

14:02 — WSU 24, Wisc. 22: Williams and Sheffield get in each others way on a 3rd down pass and the Cougars are forced to punt. Tough break for WSU, which punts the ball to the Wisconsin 35.

Cougars in big need of a stop.

11:57 — WSU 24, Wisc. 22: Cougars come up with a stop as Mordecai's third down pass falls incomplete. Cougars start on their own 11.

9:45 — WSU 24, Wisc. 22: Cougars catch a break that Ward isn't ruled down in the endzone for a safety and punt the ball away. Wisconsin starts at the WSU 49 after an unnecessary roughness penalty against the Badgers.

Just 31 total yards for WSU in the second half.

9:19 — WSU 24, Wisc. 22: Another great break for WSU, as the ruling on the field of a fumble doesn't have enough evidence to be overturned.

Washington State starts on its 47 with a chance to take control.

5:30 — WSU 31, Wisc. 22: Watson punches in a 1-yard touchdown to cap a 10-play, 57-yard drive and put the Cougars ahead by two scores. Big answer by WSU after the fumble recovery.

3:34 — WSU 31, Wisc. 22: Cougars get a turnover on downs and are fully in control. Two timeouts remain for Wisconsin.

Pregame

Washington State welcomes No. 19 Wisconsin for the marquee game of its nonconference schedule Saturday, and will have a large share of national attention on Pullman — and an athletic department hung out to dry in the shift of conference realignment — when the teams kick off at 4:30 p.m. on ABC.

The Cougars rolled to a 50-24 road victory over Colorado State in Week 1, with quarterback Cameron Ward shaking off early inconsistency for a 451-yard, three-touchdown game. Meanwhile, Wisconsin stuck to the ground, piling up 314 rushing yards in a 38-17 home win over Buffalo.

Washington State will host a rare game against a Big Ten team. That doesn't mean this is unfamiliar territory.

The Cougars beat then-No. 19 Wisconsin last season at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, relying on their defense for a 17-14 win.

The Badgers have a new coach, a new offensive philosophy and a new quarterback. But again, this one will likely come down to defense. Wisconsin enters as a 6-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.

Washington State, which will honor late former coach Mike Leach before the game, has the home field advantage this time — a sellout at Martin Stadium — and a crowd with reason to show Pullman is home to a Power 5 program.

Series history

Washington State is 1-2 all-time against Wisconsin, winning its first game in the series last season. The Badgers beat the Cougars in Madison twice before, 42-21 in 2007 and 35-26 in 1976.

Team stats

Scoring

WSU

Wisc.

Points Per Game

50

38

Points Allowed Per Game

24

17

Total Yards

556

503

Yards Passing

446

189

Yards Rushing

90

314

Yards Allowed

357

316

Pass Yards Allowed

320

194

Rush Yards Allowed

37

122

Individual leaders

PASSING

Att.-Comp.

Yards

TD

Int.

Cameron Ward (WSU)

37-49

451

3

0

Tanner Mordecai (Wisc.)

24-31

189

1

2

RUSHING

Carries

Yards

TD

Cameron Ward (WSU)

13

40

1

Chez Mellusi (Wisc.)

13

157

2

RECEIVING

Receptions

Yards

TD

Lincoln Victor (WSU)

11

168

0

Will Pauling (Wisc.)

5

55

0

Game preview

