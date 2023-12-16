Recap and highlights: No. 5 UConn leads wire-to-wire for 76-63 win over No. 10 Gonzaga in Seattle

Dec. 15—SEATTLE — It was death by consistency as the fifth-ranked University of Connecticut handled No. 10 Gonzaga at the Continental Tire Seattle Tipoff in Climate Pledge Arena on Friday.

The Huskies shot 56% from the floor, including 41% on 3-pointers as they took down the Bulldogs 76-63.

It was a game that felt in UConn's control after the first few minutes.

Donovan Clingan, the 7-2 sophomore was a handful, especially early on, scoring eight points at the first media timeout as UConn jumped out to an 11-6 lead.

Clingan finished with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

Ryan Nembhard and Anton Watson were the only Zags to reach double digits.

Nembhard scored or assisted on eight of the first 10 Bulldog points. He finished with 15 points, while Watson led with 20.

The Huskies were hot from behind the arc, keeping the Zags at arm's length throughout the matchup.

Their 47% 3-point shooting was their third-most efficient night this season, behind performances against Manhattan and Arkansas-Pine-Bluff.

The Zags were 2-of-11 from 3, their worst performance this year as they didn't close within 10 points in the second half.

UConn slowly extended its lead early in the second frame and didn't pour on the points against GU for the game, but its efficiency slowly melted the Zags down.

The Bulldogs return home to host Jackson State on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Deja vu: Gonzaga settles for two 3-pointers in second straight loss to UConn

SEATTLE — In some ways, it resembled the last time Gonzaga and UConn met on a basketball court, when the Bulldogs settled for one of the worst 3-point shooting performances in NCAA Tournament history during an 82-54 loss to the Huskies in the Elite Eight at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. — Read more

TV take: Much like the fish in Pike Place, Gonzaga's loss to UConn on ESPN2 was another flop

If revenge is a dish best served cold, what was the temperature in Climate Pledge Arena on Friday night? A hundred degrees? More? — Read more

Gonzaga guard Luka Krajnovic breaks hand during shootaround, could miss 4-6 weeks

Gonzaga's thin backcourt took another hit in the days leading up to Friday's nonconference game against UConn at Climate Pledge Arena. — Read more

Difference makers: Donovan Clingan, Cam Spencer lead efficient UConn offense in win over Gonzaga

Donovan Clingan — Read more

First half

18:18 — UC 4, GU 0: Huskies open the scoring with back-to-back buckets from Clingan.

15:22 — UC 11, GU 6: Clingan starts hot with eight points to give the Huskies the lead at the first media timeout.

Nembhard has the Zags going with all six points. Watson missed two field goals and has a turnover.

10:16 — UC 20, GU 16: Diarra hits a jumper at the end of the shot clock and the Huskies hold their lead at the U12 media timeout.

Watson hit a 3 and Hickman made a layup to cut UConn's lead to 2. Zags hanging tough, but have trailed the whole way so far.

7:28 — UC 25, GU 22: Zags still having a tough time on the defensive end as Gregg is called for his second foul at the U8 media timeout.

Huskies have shot 62% from the field.

3:03 — UC 37, GU 31: Nembhard fights through a foul to earn a 3-point play. GU guard has 10 points, doing his best to keep the Zags in this one at the U4 media timeout.

Huskies have threatened to pull away behind terrific 3-point shooting. UConn is 5 of 6 on 3s, as Spencer and Newton have two apiece.

0:57 — UC 42, GU 32: Huskies call a timeout with the ball as the half nears and end.

UConn quickly builds its lead to 10 with the Zags on a 2:06 scoring drought. GU has played well most of the half, but UConn has been too good on the offensive end, shooting 64% from the field and 86% on 3-pointers.

0:00 — UC 45, GU 34: Nembhard hits a jumper, as he and Watson lead the Zags with 13 points apiece at halftime. Spencer leads UConn with 13, while Clingan adds 10.

Second half

17:42 — UC 52, GU 34: Things getting worse for the Zags in the second half, as UConn comes out with a 7-0 run. GU calls a timeout.

14:52 — UC 56, GU 40: Zags force a couple of empty possessions and Ike makes a layup through contact at the U16 media timeout. Ike made his first two shots of the game, has mostly been a nonfactor.

11:37 — UC 57, GU 44: Zags play a good stretch of defense, but can't take advantage on the offensive end. Stromer missed an open 3 that could have cut the lead to 10 at the U12 media timeout.

Biggest difference tonight has been on outside shooting, with UConn 7 of 12 on 3-pointers and GU 1 of 5.

7:52 — UC 61, GU 49: Yeo is called for a foul and the Huskies will shoot two free throws on the other end of the U8 media timeout.

Zags had a chance of making a push for a comeback, but couldn't buy a 3-point attempt. Zags just 1 of 8 in the game.

6:31 — UC 66, GU 51: Karaban scores after Clingan's offensive rebound and GU calls a timeout.

3:26 — UC 72, GU 58: Zags cut the lead to 10, but the Huskies quickly answer and after a Diarra layup GU calls a timeout.

1:36 — UC 76, GU 61: Zags continue to miss 3-point looks and the Huskies are going to win this one. GU goes 0-3 against Quad 1 opponents so far this season.

Pregame

Gonzaga wasn't happy with its performance when it took on the Huskies in Seattle last weekend. Maybe playing a different group of dogs will do the trick.

No. 10 Gonzaga (8-2) faces the No. 5 Connecticut Huskies (9-1) tonight at Climate Pledge Arena, a week after losing at University of Washington. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

UConn, the defending NCAA champion, look to be formidable again this season, with top 25 wins over Texas and North Carolina. The Huskies lone loss was 69-65 at No. 2 Kansas.

Gonzaga is yet to secure a top 25 win, though its only opportunity was a Maui Invitational loss to Purdue. The Zags are 0-2 in NCAA NET rankings Quad 1 games after losing at UW last Saturday.

UConn rolled Gonzaga in last season's Elite Eight en route to the national title, but both teams had roster turnover during the offseason.

Series history

Gonzaga has a 2-4 all-time record against Connecticut, most recently losing in last year's Elite Eight against the eventual national champion Huskies.

Game preview

No. 10 Gonzaga eyes different outcome in another Seattle showdown against Huskies

Gonzaga's last quick trip to the Emerald City to face the Huskies didn't go as planned. The 10th-ranked Zags, upset by Washington 78-73 last Saturday, are back in town for another showdown with another breed of Huskies — one that has five national championships in its trophy case over the last 25 years. — Read more

Key matchup: UConn do-it-all guard Tristen Newton poses challenge for Gonzaga's backcourt

There are several quality options to choose from with UConn sophomore center Donovan Clingan, stretch '4' Alex Karaban and sharp-shooting guard Cam Spencer. All are worthy choices, but we're going with point guard Tristen Newton. — Read more

Q&A: UConn beat writer discusses Huskies' retooled roster, keys to Gonzaga matchup

The three starters UConn lost from last year's national championship include the 14th overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft who's started nine games for the New Orleans Pelicans (Jordan Hawkins), a second-round pick of the Milwaukee Bucks (Andre Jackson Jr.) and a Final Four Most Outstanding Player who's now on a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls (Adama Sanogo). — Read more

More on the Zags

Benny G Show, Ep. 3: The Rick Clark-Ben Gregg charitable connection, a Tonight Show appearance and looking ahead to UConn

From staff reports — Read more

Gonzaga-UConn series packed with thrillers, great venues, high stakes

Every game but one — UConn's 82-54 rout over Gonzaga in the Elite Eight last March — has been a thriller and several produced program-changing outcomes. — Read more

Gonzaga rewind: Jun Seok Yeo's aggression, Zags' 3-point troubles both present in latest home romp

Gonzaga's execution faltered at times during a 78-40 nonconference win over Mississippi Valley State, but Mark Few was able to live with most of the minor issues that may have prevented a 38-point lead from ballooning to 50 or 60 points Monday at McCarthey Athletic Center. — Read more

Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk takes pride in growing number of Zags in NBA

DALLAS — Kelly Olynyk is in his second season with the Utah Jazz, the fifth NBA team for which the former Gonzaga star has suited up, and playing in Utah has been a nice fit for the ex-Zag. — Read more