Recap and highlights: Gonzaga struggles early, dominates second half for 86-61 win over Pepperdine

Jan. 18—MALIBU, California — Gonzaga opened the second half with a major surge, turning a tight game into a runaway win.

The Bulldogs outscored Pepperdine by 20 points in the first 10 minutes of the second period and GU coasted to an 86-61 West Coast Conference victory over the Waves on Thursday evening at Firestone Fieldhouse. The win was No. 700 for coach Mark Few, the second-fastest Division I coach to reach that mark.

The teams played a well-matched first half and went into the locker room tied at 40-40. Gonzaga (12-5, 3-1 WCC) caught fire after the break and quickly put the game away. The Bulldogs, playing as an unranked team for the first time since 2016, completed a season sweep of Pepperdine and bounced back from last week's 77-76 road loss to Santa Clara.

The Zags shot 9 of 14 from the field during a 23-3 run to open the second half. The Waves (9-11, 2-3) were held to a 1-for-13 shooting mark from the field in that 10-minute stretch. Gonzaga shot 70.4% from the field and went 5-for-8 from 3-point range during the second half. The Waves hit 7 of 24 field-goal attempts and shot 0-for-6 on 3s in the second period.

GU forward Graham Ike led all players with 24 points, shooting 11 of 17 from the floor. Guard Nolan Hickman added 19 points and forward Anton Watson contributed 16 as the Zags shot 56.3% from the field and 8 of 20 from beyond the arc.

Gonzaga controlled the frontcourt and dominated on the glass. The Bulldogs outscored Pepperdine 42-22 in the paint and outrebounded the Waves 42-26.

Forward Jevon Porter (16 points) was the lone Pepperdine player to score in double figures.

The Zags will next visit WCC foe San Diego for a 7 p.m. tipoff Saturday.

First half

18:47 — GU 2, PU 0: Ike finds Watson inside to open the scoring. Zags going with a bigger lineup tonight, starting Gregg instead of Stromer.

15:48 — GU 9, PU 6: Waves get a couple of 3-pointers to go, but the Zags hold their lead at the first media timeout.

Ike pacing GU, but the Zags aren't getting may shots to fall early, including a couple of layups from Ike and Nembhard and two 3-point attempts by Hickman.

11:26 — GU 20, PU 13: Stromer hits Gregg for a layup and then Gregg finds Huff to build the Zags lead at the U12 media timeout.

Ike leads GU with 10 points and Gregg has five rebounds. Bulldogs shooting 53% from the field, while Pepperdine is at 27%.

7:55 — GU 25, PU 17: Huff is up to seven points and Gregg drives to pick up a foul at the U8 media timeout. Gregg will have two free throws when play resumes.

GU getting pretty much everything from its bigs, with Hickman struggling (1 of 5).

6:22 — GU 28, PU 22: Hickman gets a 3-pointer to go, but the Zags give up some easy shots inside. Waves call a timeout.

3:56 — PU 32, GU 31: Waves take the lead on a 3-pointer from Porter and the Zags call a timeout. Pepperdine has made 6 of their last 7 attempts, as Porter leads with 13 points.

First Pepperdine lead since early in the half.

1:24 — GU 38, PU 37: Watson drives inside and finishes through contact. He hits the free throw to regain the lead for the Zags.

Halftime

Nolan Hickman got a steal and a layup in the final seconds to tie the score at 40-all at halftime between Gonzaga and Pepperdine.

The Waves took the lead late in the half, behind 13 points from Jevon Porter and solid 3-point shooting (6 of 12). The lead traded hands several times from there.

Hickman leads the Zags with 12 points, but has struggled from outside (2 of 8 on 3s). Graham Ike adds 11 points and Ben Gregg has three points with eight rebounds and three assists, starting in place of Dusty Stromer.

Second half

19:20 — GU 42, PU 40: Watson quickly puts the Zags back in front with a floater. Then Hickman gets a steal and is fouled. Good start to the half for GU.

16:00 — GU 46, PU 42: Waves called for a shot clock violation to trigger the U16 media timeout.

Neither team asserting itself in the second half, with GU shooting 2 of 6 and Pepperdine 1 of 5.

13:50 — GU 51, PU 42: Ike hammers a dunk and the Waves call a timeout with the Zags starting to pull away.

Pepperdine just 1 of 8 in the half.

Ike leads GU with 16 points, while Hickman adds 13 and Watson has 12. Huff is fourth in scoring with seven points, but has played just six minutes.

11:37 — GU 58, PU 43: Zags really open it up as Nembhard hits a 3-pointer (his first points of the game) ahead of the U12 media timeout.

Bulldogs on a 12-1 run over the last 4:03. Waves are 1 of 11 in the half.

7:20 — GU 68, PU 48: Gonzaga blowing out the Waves in the second half, outscoring PU 28-8 in the period.

Ike is up to 18 points for GU, followed by Hickman (16) and Watson (14). Looking like GU will cruise to the finish line and likely secure win No. 700 for coach Mark Few.

3:56 — GU 77, PU 52: Zags maintain their advantage, now a 37-12 lead in the second half at the U4 media timeout. Reserves should hit the court soon for GU, which found a needed spark at halftime.

Pregame

It's been a long week for the Gonzaga men's basketball team.

The Zags lost at Santa Clara on Thursday and had an off day on Saturday, letting the defeat linger until they were dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday for the first time since 2016.

The Bulldogs (11-5, 2-1 West Coast) have a chance to bounce back tonight, or have another lengthy streak fall when they tip off against the Pepperdine Waves (9-10, 2-1) at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KHQ and Root+ and is available on ESPN+ outside of the region.

The Waves have not beaten the Zags since 2002 and already lost to GU this season in the conference opener on Jan. 4. Where they have an advantage this time is playing on their home court, as Gonzaga has lost its two true road games this year, at Santa Clara and at Washington.

If the Zags win, they'll earn career victory No. 700 for coach Mark Few.

Series history

Will tonight be the night Pepperdine breaks the streak? Gonzaga holds a 46-game win streak over the Waves dating back to Jan. 18, 2002.

The Zags added another win to that streak this season with a 86-60 win at McCarthey Athletic Center on Jan. 4.

Before Gonzaga-Saint Mary's and Gonzaga-BYU developed into entertaining rivalries, Gonzaga-Pepperdine was the headliner in West Coast Conference basketball. The Zags were still in the process of establishing residency on the national stage early in Mark Few's coaching tenure in 2002 when the Zags lost 88-79 to a talented Pepperdine squad in Malibu. Nearly a month later in the rematch, Dan Dickau scored 26 points in GU's 91-78 victory at the Martin Centre. The Zags haven't lost to the Waves since — an improbable span of 46 games over 22 years. — Read more

Team stats

Individual leaders

Game preview

