Recap and highlights: Gonzaga does enough for 82-73 road win over Pacific

Jan. 27—STOCKTON, California — Not an inspiring win, but a win nonetheless.

Gonzaga survived a challenge from the West Coast Conference's bottom team, separating late for an 82-73 victory over the Pacific Tigers on Saturday evening at Alex G. Spanos Center.

The Bulldogs (15-5, 6-1 WCC) extended their winning streak to four games, but it took a late-game surge for Gonzaga to put away the Tigers (6-16, 0-7) — the only winless team in the WCC.

Pacific went on a 9-0 run to take a 54-53 lead with just over 8 minutes remaining. Clutch 3-point shots from Ben Gregg and Ryan Nembhard put Gonzaga back on top, and the Bulldogs finally found their rhythm down the stretch, extending their lead to double digits with about 3 minutes left to sweat out a win over an opponent that entered the game as a 24 1/2 -point underdog.

The Zags struggled early at the foul line and from 3-point range — they shot 2 of 11 from deep in the first half — and standout forwards Anton Watson and Graham Ike faced foul trouble in the first half. Gonzaga trailed 35-34 at halftime.

The Bulldogs used a 12-2 run that spanned 6 minutes in the second half to create a 10-point lead with 12:27 remaining. Pacific responded with a run of its own before Gonzaga woke up, cleaning up its defense and stringing together some baskets. Nembhard hit three 3s in 4 minutes and guard Nolan Hickman added another triple to help the Zags put the game away.

Ike led all scorers with 20 points. Watson posted 12 points and 11 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Nembhard scored nine of his 12 points in the second half. Hickman contributed 19 points and four assists, and Gregg totaled 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Zags shot 52.8% from the field and 8 of 22 on 3-point tries. They were inconsistent at the foul line, shooting 18 of 26.

Pacific shot 47.2% from the field and 6 of 16 from 3-point range. Four players scored in double figures for the Tigers.

Up next, Gonzaga begins a three-game WCC home stand at 8 p.m. Tuesday against Loyola Marymount.

First half

16:44 — GU 2, PU 0: Ike hits a jumper to open the scoring as both teams combined to start 0 of 9 from the field.

15:14 — PU 5, GU 2: Brutal start for the Zags, who are 1 of 5 from the field and have Ike head to the bench with two fouls. Huff comes in and is called for another foul to signal the first media timeout.

11:49 — PU 11, GU 9: Zags get some points from the free throw line, but Huff picks up his second foul at the U12 media timeout. Four turnovers hurting GU early.

7:33 — GU 19, PU 19: GU ties it up and Gregg takes a hard foul going to a lob from at the U8 media timeout.

Nemhbard continuing to struggle from the free throw line, just 1 of 4 to start the game. Zags guard also uncharacteristically has two turnovers and no assists.

3:31 — GU 26, PU 24: Gregg is fouled on a dunk attempt and will shoot two free throws on the other side of the U4 media timeout.

Zags cling to a lead, as Pacific threatens to score more in the first half tonight than it did against Saint Mary's on Thursday (28 points).

Hickman leads GU with eight points, while Watson adds seven. Williams, Odum and Richard lead PU with six points apiece.

Halftime

Moe Odum hit a 3-pointer to close out the half and give Pacific a 35-34 lead over Gonzaga.

Odum has a team-high 12 points with three assists, and capped a woeful half from the Zags with the last-second 3.

Gonzaga had Graham Ike go to the bench with two fouls early into the half, but struggled even with him on the court. GU made 2 of 11 3-point attempts, 8 of 14 free throws and five turnovers.

Second half

15:48 — GU 44, PU 39: Watson is called for his third foul at the U16 media timeout.

Zags leaning on Ike to start the half and he helps rebuild GU's lead. He's up to nine points.

11:28 — GU 51, PU 45: Gonzaga builds a 10-point lead, but Odum assists on back-to-back layups and the Zags call a timeout.

Gregg committed a bad turnover to let Pacific score in transition.

Ike providing most of the scoring for GU with 14 points. Hickman and Watson add 10 apiece, but aren't doing as much in the second half.

Stromer has also struggled off the bench with three missed 3-pointers. GU is 3 of 15 on 3s.

7:30 — GU 56, PU 54: Tigers briefly take the lead on a Blake layup, but Nembard grabs it back with a timely 3-pointer.

Gregg is called for his second foul at the U8 media timeout. Watson is on the bench with four fouls.

4:42 — GU 66, PU 58: Hickman hits a 3-pointer, adding on to 3s by Nembhard and Gregg to build the lead. Pacific takes a timeout.

Zags are up to 7 of 20 on 3-pointers.

3:35 — GU 69, PU 61: Nembhard hits another 3-pointer, making the Lions pay when they duck under the high screen. He has three 3s in the game.

Ike (15 points) leads five Zags in double figures along with Hickman (13), Nembhard (12), Watson (12) and Gregg (11).

1:15 — GU 76, PU 65: Nembhard fouls out and Williams makes a layup off a steal. Pacific calls a timeout. Zags should be able to close this one out, but they struggled to do so on Thursday.

0:00 — GU 82, PU 73: Zags hang on for a win over Pacific.

Pregame

Gonzaga players were relieved to be on the winning side of a close game, when the Zags beat San Francisco on Thursday.

They're unlikely to have to do it again against Pacific tonight.

The Bulldogs (14-5, 5-1 West Coast) are in Stockton, California, for a game against the Tigers (6-15, 0-6). Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and will air on Fox 28 and Root Sports.

Pacific limped home after a dismal effort against WCC-leading Saint Mary's on Thursday, where the Tigers shot 20% from the field en route to a 76-28 loss.

Pacific last won against Cal Maritime on Dec. 30 and is winless against Division I opponents since edging Mississippi Valley State (0-19) in overtime on Nov. 26.

Gonzaga is a 25-point favorite, according to sportsline.com.

Series history

Gonzaga has never had much trouble with Pacific and leads the all-time series 22-1, winning all 18 meetings since the Tigers joined the WCC from the Big West in 2013.

Pacific gave the Zags a run on Jan. 21 last year, trailing by as little as three points with six minutes left, but GU pulled away to win 99-90.

