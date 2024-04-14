RECAP: First look at the 2024 Angelo State Ram football team in their Spring Game

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Saturday afternoon, Angelo State fans caught the first glimpse of the 2024 Angelo State Rams football team putting the work in, in their 2024 Spring Game.

“We are coming for the Lone Star Conference. We got to be here, we got to want it this summer going into fall camp,” said Rams quarterback Braeden Fuller. “We just got to work, and that’s our goal, Lone Star Conference and making a run in the playoffs.”

After a 7-3 overall finish and 6-2 finish in Lone Star Conference play last year, the Rams football team knows there is work to be done with a good group of returners, as well as fresh faces, in new places.

“We always talk about good offenses going up against good defense, and iron sharpens iron, so getting out there and getting to compete against one of the top defenses within the Lone Star Conference, top offense and defense, and then within the country, you’re in the top 10 in both of them. So guys going against each other with high competition is good, and obviously today we went live,” said Rams head football coach Jeff Girsch. “Getting to actually tackle guys to the ground, getting to actually have our offense having to block and continue to run through the plays, that kind of stuff too. So, spring game is a celebration of the hard work, but at the end of the day, it’s so important to get out there and get those live reps.”

The first game for the Angelo State Rams football team is set for August 29th against Fort Hays State.

