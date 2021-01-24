Recap: Evan Mobley drops career-high 25 points as USC holds off California 76-68
Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Ben Braun recap USC men's basketball 76-68 victory over California on Saturday in Berkeley. Freshman forward Evan Mobley finished with a career-high 25 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field and 12-of-15 from the free-throw line. Mobley notched his fourth career 20-point game as the Trojans move to 12-3 overall and 6-2 in Pac-12 play. The Golden Bears drop to 7-10 overall and 2-8 in conference.