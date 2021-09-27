Recap: Denny Hamlin with the winning hand at Las Vegas
The NASCAR Cup Series hit the track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Denny Hamlin held off a charging Chase Elliott to win the jackpot.
Turns out 21 was Denny Hamlin's lucky number in Vegas. After finally getting his first career victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on his 21st try, Hamlin is on an undeniable hot streak he just might ride all the way to his long-sought first NASCAR Cup Series championship. Hamlin finally broke through in Vegas on Sunday night, holding off Chase Elliott and kicking off the second round of the playoffs with his second win in September.
Chase Elliott details his race after finishing in second place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race.
Full results from Sunday night's Cup playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, won by Denny Hamlin.
Hamlin has now won the first race in each of the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Hear from Josh Berry after an impressive win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway where he leads a 1-2-3 finish for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Denny Hamlin wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and is the first driver to advance to the Round of 8 in the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs.
Kyle Busch praises his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team after battling for a third-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his 600th start.
