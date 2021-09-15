RECAP: Daylen Baldwin’s first Michigan football media availability

Sept. 14, 2021

• Daylen Baldwin

In accordance with Michigan football policy, the media isn’t allowed to upload more than 5 minutes of footage from any press conference. But we found our way around that. Giving you the best of every press conference, we cut out the questions to give you the straight answers, with the most interesting parts of each media availability taking center stage.

WolverinesWire presents our new series: RECAP in five minutes or less.

Topics include:

• J.J. McCarthy’s 69-yard touchdown throw

• What it was like playing for Deion Sanders and the differences between him and Jim Harbaugh.

• His Michigan football journey

• What it was like for him to touch the banner for the first time as a Michigan native

And MORE!

List