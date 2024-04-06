Recap from day two of 2024 David Noble Relays

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Day two got underway this afternoon for the David Noble Relays and the Angelo State track & field team impressed once again.

Maricia Spence finished in first place in the women’s long jump as she recorded a jump of 6.22m which ranks second in Division II this entire season.

Mark Burdin finishes third overall in the men’s decathlon after finishing first in the discus throw.

The David Noble Relays continue tomorrow beginning at 11 a.m. for the field events.

