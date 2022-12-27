RECAP: Colts uninspiring in 20-3 loss to Chargers

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) flopped in prime-time Monday night, losing 20-3 to the Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts have now lost five in a row and eight of their last nine games. The offensive output continued to be embarrassing even with Nick Foles taking over at the quarterback position.

The Chargers clinched a playoff berth with the win while the Colts now turn their attention to locking up a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Here’s everything we know about the Week 16 loss:

Final Score: Chargers 20, Colts 3

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Final

Chargers

0

10

3

7

20

Colts

0

3

0

0

3

 

It was over when...

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler scored his second rushing touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 20-3.

Keys to the game

  • The Colts offense allowed seven sacks.

  • The offense registered more than one first down on just two of their drives.

  • Losing the turnover battle makes it difficult to win, and the Colts gave up three turnovers.

  • The Colts offense averaged 3.5 yards per play.

  • The offense did not convert any of their 10 third-down attempts.

3 Stars of the game

  1. DT DeForest Buckner: Another strong game from Buckner, who recorded 1.5 sacks, one quarterback hit, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

  2. DE Dayo Odeyingbo: He continues to flash his potential, recording 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.

  3. TE Jelani Woods: The rookie led the way with 43 receiving yards and 14.3 yards per catch.

Injuries

Quick Hits

  • The Colts wore their all-blue color rush uniforms for the sixth time.

  • They are 4-2 wearing that uniform combination.

  • QB Nick Foles got his first start of the season. He completed 17-of-29 passes (58.6%) for 143 yards, no touchdowns, three interceptions and a 31.9 passer rating.

  • The Colts turned over on downs on their final three drives of the game.

  • Only one of their drives in the second half of the game entered opposing territory.

  • The Colts haven’t scored an offensive touchdown at home since Oct. 30.

  • With the loss, the Colts currently hold the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

What's next?

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday will meet with the media Tuesday as the team prepares to visit the New York Giants (8-6-1) at MetLife Stadium in Week 17 on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

