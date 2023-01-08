RECAP: Colts secure top-five pick with Week 18 loss to Texans

The Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1) lost a wild game to the Houston Texans (3-13-1) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, 32-31, to conclude the 2022 season.

In what was an extremely entertaining game, the Colts and Texans went back and forth before the latter took the lead with a late fourth-quarter drive. The loss secured the Colts a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL draft while also giving the Chicago Bears the No. 1 overall pick, stealing it from the Texans on the last week.

Here’s everything we know from the wild Week 18 loss:

Final Score: Texans 32, Colts 31

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Texans 10 7 7 8 32 Colts 7 0 14 10 31

It was over when...

Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Texans drove down the field on a 14-play, 88-yard drive with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter to score a touchdown and go-ahead two-point conversion with 50 seconds remaining. The Colts couldn’t put together a drive to answer as time expired.

Keys to the game

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts offense was 4-for-13 (31%) on third-down attempts.

Both teams had three turnovers, two of which on the Colts’ side were interceptions from Sam Ehlinger.

RB Zack Moss was the player of the game for the Colts, taking 18 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown.

The Colts defense recorded two interceptions, one from Rodney McLeod (a pick-six) and the other from Rodney Thomas II.

Stars of the game

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

RB Zack Moss: As the starter, Moss took 18 carries for a career-high 118 rushing yards and a touchdown. S Rodney McLeod Jr.: The veteran capped off a strong season with a pick-six while tying for the team lead with eight total tackles (four solo). He also added a tackle for loss LB Zaire Franklin: He set the single-season franchise record for tackles while adding a sack, a quarterback hit, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Injuries

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

CB Stephon Gilmore (wrist), TE Kylen Granson (ankle) and QB Nick Foles (ribs) were inactive.

Story continues

Quick Hits

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

In all six of their divisional games this season, the Colts have trailed by at least 10 points at some point.

RB Zack Moss’ 15-yard touchdown in the third quarter was the first rushing touchdown for the Colts in five games.

RB Zack Moss also set a single-game career-high 114 rushing yards. It was the first time he’s gone over 100 rushing yards in a game during his career.

QB Sam Ehlinger threw multiple touchdown passes for the first time in his career.

LB Zaire Franklin passed Shaquille Leonard for the most tackles by a Colts player in a single season in franchise history.

WR Michael Pittman Jr. needed just one more catch to be the youngest player in Colts history to record a 100-reception season.

The Colts secured the No. 5 pick and can move up to No. 3 if the Cardinals and Broncos both lose Sunday.

Jeff Saturday was 1-7 during his interim and ended the season on a seven-game losing streak.

What's next?

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The offseason begins for the Colts, which will start with the search for a new head coach.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire