RECAP: Colts secure top-five pick with Week 18 loss to Texans

Kevin Hickey
·3 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1) lost a wild game to the Houston Texans (3-13-1) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, 32-31, to conclude the 2022 season.

In what was an extremely entertaining game, the Colts and Texans went back and forth before the latter took the lead with a late fourth-quarter drive. The loss secured the Colts a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL draft while also giving the Chicago Bears the No. 1 overall pick, stealing it from the Texans on the last week.

Here’s everything we know from the wild Week 18 loss:

Final Score: Texans 32, Colts 31

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Final

Texans

10

7

7

8

32

Colts

7

0

14

10

31

 

It was over when...

Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Texans drove down the field on a 14-play, 88-yard drive with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter to score a touchdown and go-ahead two-point conversion with 50 seconds remaining. The Colts couldn’t put together a drive to answer as time expired.

Keys to the game

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

  • The Colts offense was 4-for-13 (31%) on third-down attempts.

  • Both teams had three turnovers, two of which on the Colts’ side were interceptions from Sam Ehlinger.

  • RB Zack Moss was the player of the game for the Colts, taking 18 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown.

  • The Colts defense recorded two interceptions, one from Rodney McLeod (a pick-six) and the other from Rodney Thomas II.

Stars of the game

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

  1. RB Zack Moss: As the starter, Moss took 18 carries for a career-high 118 rushing yards and a touchdown.

  2. S Rodney McLeod Jr.: The veteran capped off a strong season with a pick-six while tying for the team lead with eight total tackles (four solo). He also added a tackle for loss

  3. LB Zaire Franklin: He set the single-season franchise record for tackles while adding a sack, a quarterback hit, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Injuries

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

  • CB Stephon Gilmore (wrist), TE Kylen Granson (ankle) and QB Nick Foles (ribs) were inactive.

Quick Hits

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

  • In all six of their divisional games this season, the Colts have trailed by at least 10 points at some point.

  • RB Zack Moss’ 15-yard touchdown in the third quarter was the first rushing touchdown for the Colts in five games.

  • RB Zack Moss also set a single-game career-high 114 rushing yards. It was the first time he’s gone over 100 rushing yards in a game during his career.

  • QB Sam Ehlinger threw multiple touchdown passes for the first time in his career.

  • LB Zaire Franklin passed Shaquille Leonard for the most tackles by a Colts player in a single season in franchise history.

  • WR Michael Pittman Jr. needed just one more catch to be the youngest player in Colts history to record a 100-reception season.

  • The Colts secured the No. 5 pick and can move up to No. 3 if the Cardinals and Broncos both lose Sunday.

  • Jeff Saturday was 1-7 during his interim and ended the season on a seven-game losing streak.

What's next?

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The offseason begins for the Colts, which will start with the search for a new head coach.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

