RECAP: Colts dominated by Giants in 38-10 loss

The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) continue to give a masterclass in embarrassing football during their 38-10 loss to the New York Giants (9-6-1) at MetLife Stadium.

There’s not much more to say about how bad the Colts are. They were blown out by a Giants team that doesn’t blow anyone out. Quarterback Daniel Jones had his way with the Colts defense while interim head coach Jeff Saturday was out-coached in a massive way by Brian Daboll.

Here’s our recap from the Colts’ sixth loss in a row:

Final Score: Giants 38, Colts 10

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Final

Colts

3

0

7

0

10

Giants

0

24

7

7

38

 

It was over when...

Giants safety Landon Collins jumped an out-route from Nick Foles and took an interception 52 yards for a pick-six to give the Giants a 21-3 lead just before the end of the second quarter.

Keys to the game

  • Daniel Jones carved up the Colts’ defense. He completed 19-of-24 passes for 177 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 125.2 passer rating. He added 11 carries for 91 yards and two rushing touchdowns on the ground.

  • The Colts were simply out-coached in this game. From mental mistakes, poor play-calling and all-around discipline, Jeff Saturday was taken to the school.

  • Just three of the Colts’ offensive drives extended into Giants’ territory.

3 Stars of the game

  1. LB Bobby Okereke: It was a rough showing defensively, but Okereke had some great plays. He also led the team with 17 tackles (12 solo), two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

  2. QB Sam Ehlinger: In relief of Nick Foles, Ehlinger completed 9-of-14 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. He also added one carry for 12 yards.

  3. RB Zack Moss: It wasn’t a great game by any means, but he took 15 carries for 74 rushing yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

Injuries

  • CB Kenny Moore II (ankle), TE Kylen Granson (ankle) and WR Ashton Dulin (concussion) were inactive.

  • CB Brandon Facyson (concussion) left the game on the first drive and was ruled out before the first half ended.

  • QB Nick Foles (ribs) took a sack near the end of the second quarter and was carted off before halftime. He was ruled out before the start of the third quarter.

Quick Hits

  • Parris Campbell’s 49-yard reception in the first quarter was the longest play of the season.

  • QB Sam Ehlinger threw his first career touchdown in the third quarter on a six-yard pass to WR Michael Pittman Jr.

  • That was the first touchdown the Colts scored since the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings, spanning 10 quarters.

  • The Giants clinched a playoff berth with the win. They are the third team to clinch a playoff berth by beating the Colts over the last three weeks.

  • LB Bobby Okereke recorded a career-high 17 tackles.

  • LB Zaire Franklin now has the third-most tackles in a single-season in franchise history.

What's next?

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday will meet with the media Monday before the team prepares for their final game of the season, a home game against the Houston Texans (2-13-1) on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

