RECAP: Colts dominated by Giants in 38-10 loss

The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) continue to give a masterclass in embarrassing football during their 38-10 loss to the New York Giants (9-6-1) at MetLife Stadium.

There’s not much more to say about how bad the Colts are. They were blown out by a Giants team that doesn’t blow anyone out. Quarterback Daniel Jones had his way with the Colts defense while interim head coach Jeff Saturday was out-coached in a massive way by Brian Daboll.

Here’s our recap from the Colts’ sixth loss in a row:

Final Score: Giants 38, Colts 10

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Colts 3 0 7 0 10 Giants 0 24 7 7 38

It was over when...

Giants safety Landon Collins jumped an out-route from Nick Foles and took an interception 52 yards for a pick-six to give the Giants a 21-3 lead just before the end of the second quarter.

Keys to the game

Daniel Jones carved up the Colts’ defense. He completed 19-of-24 passes for 177 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 125.2 passer rating. He added 11 carries for 91 yards and two rushing touchdowns on the ground.

The Colts were simply out-coached in this game. From mental mistakes, poor play-calling and all-around discipline, Jeff Saturday was taken to the school.

Just three of the Colts’ offensive drives extended into Giants’ territory.

3 Stars of the game

LB Bobby Okereke: It was a rough showing defensively, but Okereke had some great plays. He also led the team with 17 tackles (12 solo), two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. QB Sam Ehlinger: In relief of Nick Foles, Ehlinger completed 9-of-14 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. He also added one carry for 12 yards. RB Zack Moss: It wasn’t a great game by any means, but he took 15 carries for 74 rushing yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

Injuries

CB Kenny Moore II (ankle), TE Kylen Granson (ankle) and WR Ashton Dulin (concussion) were inactive.

CB Brandon Facyson (concussion) left the game on the first drive and was ruled out before the first half ended.

QB Nick Foles (ribs) took a sack near the end of the second quarter and was carted off before halftime. He was ruled out before the start of the third quarter.

Quick Hits

Parris Campbell’s 49-yard reception in the first quarter was the longest play of the season.

QB Sam Ehlinger threw his first career touchdown in the third quarter on a six-yard pass to WR Michael Pittman Jr.

That was the first touchdown the Colts scored since the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings, spanning 10 quarters.

The Giants clinched a playoff berth with the win. They are the third team to clinch a playoff berth by beating the Colts over the last three weeks.

LB Bobby Okereke recorded a career-high 17 tackles.

LB Zaire Franklin now has the third-most tackles in a single-season in franchise history.

What's next?

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday will meet with the media Monday before the team prepares for their final game of the season, a home game against the Houston Texans (2-13-1) on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

